Insider Selling: GoldMining Inc. (CVE:GOLD) Director Sells 5,700 Shares of Stock

GoldMining Inc. (CVE:GOLD) Director Herb Dhaliwal sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.98, for a total value of C$11,286.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,300 shares in the company, valued at C$97,614.

Shares of CVE GOLD remained flat at $C$0.90 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 105,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,811. GoldMining Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.88 and a 12 month high of C$1.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.90.

GoldMining Company Profile

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, and development of gold assets in the Americas. Its projects include the La Mina and Titiribi gold-copper projects located in the Department of Antioquia, Colombia; the Whistler gold-copper Project located in Alaska, United States; the Cachoeira and São Jorge Gold projects located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil; the Rea uranium project located in the Western of Alberta, Canada; the Yellowknife gold project located in the Northwest Territories, Canada; and the Crucero gold project located in southeastern Peru.

