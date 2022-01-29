Insider Buying: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Buys 500,000 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.67 per share, for a total transaction of $25,835,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $48.00 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.24 and its 200-day moving average is $90.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASAN. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Asana from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.77.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 10,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,197,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.