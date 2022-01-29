Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:IBCP traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,516. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average is $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $517.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 27.45%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Independent Bank by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Independent Bank by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 78,873 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Independent Bank by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Independent Bank by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

