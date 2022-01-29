IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Short Interest Up 560.0% in January

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 560.0% from the December 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISVLF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.36. 233,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,123. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.41. IMPACT Silver has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $0.95.

About IMPACT Silver

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of silver properties. The firm produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold stone in the form of lead and zinc concentrates. It operates through Mexico and Canada geographic segments. The Mexico segment comprises of mining operations and exploration properties.

