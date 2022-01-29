IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Short Interest Up 560.0% in January

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 560.0% from the December 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ISVLF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.36. 233,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,123. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.41. IMPACT Silver has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $0.95.
About IMPACT Silver
