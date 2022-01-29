IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

IMIAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of IMI stock remained flat at $$44.40 during trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. IMI has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $49.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.29.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

