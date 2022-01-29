IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 255,021 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $9,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,013,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,150,270,000 after acquiring an additional 812,865 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,165,398,000 after acquiring an additional 26,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 8.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,072,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $822,610,000 after acquiring an additional 564,545 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 25.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,752,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,633,000 after purchasing an additional 761,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 55.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,665,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,291,000 after purchasing an additional 954,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INFO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.80.

Shares of INFO opened at $114.51 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $85.88 and a 1-year high of $135.82. The stock has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 73.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.04.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

