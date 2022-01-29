IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) Short Interest Update

IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the December 31st total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:IGAC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.79. 17,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,705. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79. IG Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition during the second quarter worth $78,000. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of IG Acquisition by 12.5% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 74,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition during the third quarter worth $100,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IG Acquisition by 3.1% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 411,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 12,418 shares during the period. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IG Acquisition by 3.8% during the third quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 378,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 13,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

