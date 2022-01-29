ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ICLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ICON Public from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on ICON Public from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $275.67.

Shares of ICLR opened at $262.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 66.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.37. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $168.76 and a 12-month high of $313.00.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ICON Public by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,520,000 after buying an additional 56,023 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ICON Public by 1,443.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in ICON Public by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in ICON Public in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in ICON Public by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

