Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)’s stock price dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.72 and last traded at $39.72. Approximately 777 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 203,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.71.

ICHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.55.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $262.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $594,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $413,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,720 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 4,409.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 73,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 72,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,288,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,113,000 after purchasing an additional 189,920 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 15.5% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 18,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the second quarter worth approximately $615,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 41.4% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 105,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 30,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

