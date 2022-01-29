Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases 2,408 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.09% of Unum Group worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNM. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 721.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,227,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Unum Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,789,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,408,000 after buying an additional 1,016,913 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Unum Group by 2,432.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 844,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,162,000 after buying an additional 811,098 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Unum Group by 248.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 962,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,345,000 after acquiring an additional 686,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,100,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,644,000 after acquiring an additional 456,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNM. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Unum Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $24.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.01. Unum Group has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Unum Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

