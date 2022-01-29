Ibex Wealth Advisors Acquires 707 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for 1.1% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Prologis were worth $5,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Prologis by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $1,358,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Prologis by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,581,000 after buying an additional 21,499 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Prologis by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,417,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,894,000 after buying an additional 255,152 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 98,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,374,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD opened at $155.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.65 billion, a PE ratio of 58.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.14 and a twelve month high of $169.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. Prologis’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 95.09%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.92.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

