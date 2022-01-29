Ibex Wealth Advisors Acquires 3,835 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,637,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,319,000 after buying an additional 99,035 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,439,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,837,000 after acquiring an additional 189,009 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,215,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,350,000 after acquiring an additional 660,280 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,853,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,400,000 after acquiring an additional 337,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,539,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,707,000 after purchasing an additional 552,028 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $153.28 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $125.83 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.24.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.