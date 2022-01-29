iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $72.08

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$72.08 and traded as high as C$80.70. iA Financial shares last traded at C$80.20, with a volume of 193,126 shares changing hands.

IAG has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of iA Financial to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$85.61.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$73.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$72.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.46.

In related news, Senior Officer Pierre Miron acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$71.50 per share, with a total value of C$100,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at C$243,100.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

