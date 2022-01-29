Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.05

Shares of Hurricane Energy plc (LON:HUR) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.05 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 5 ($0.07). Hurricane Energy shares last traded at GBX 4.77 ($0.06), with a volume of 15,274,353 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Hurricane Energy from GBX 1.50 ($0.02) to GBX 2.60 ($0.04) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.72. The stock has a market cap of £100.59 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.64.

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

