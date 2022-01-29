Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 15 ($0.20) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HUM. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.34) target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.34) target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of LON HUM opened at GBX 11.25 ($0.15) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £44.18 million and a PE ratio of -13.94. Hummingbird Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 11 ($0.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 32 ($0.43). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 14.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 17.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

