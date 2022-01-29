Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HudBay Minerals Inc. is a mining company and engages in discovery, production and marketing of base metals in North and Central America. It owns zinc and copper mines, concentrators and metal production facilities in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, zinc oxide production facility in Ontario, copper refinery in Michigan and nickel project in Guatemala. In addition to its primary products, zinc and copper, HudBay also produces gold, silver and zinc oxide. HudBay Minerals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.98.

Hudbay Minerals stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,299,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,683. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average is $6.73. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $358.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.84 million. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,641 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 14,834 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $2,181,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,488 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 22,291 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

