Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HudBay Minerals Inc. is a mining company and engages in discovery, production and marketing of base metals in North and Central America. It owns zinc and copper mines, concentrators and metal production facilities in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, zinc oxide production facility in Ontario, copper refinery in Michigan and nickel project in Guatemala. In addition to its primary products, zinc and copper, HudBay also produces gold, silver and zinc oxide. HudBay Minerals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.98.

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $7.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.25. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $358.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.84 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. L1 Capital Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $79,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,827,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,470,000 after purchasing an additional 55,306 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,740,965 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,057 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 328.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,444,645 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 960,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

