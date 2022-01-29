HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Lowered to $550.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $800.00 to $550.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HUBS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $773.36.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $456.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $359.84 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $628.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $675.87. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of -274.78 and a beta of 1.61.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total transaction of $5,159,462.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 4,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total transaction of $2,818,539.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,099 shares of company stock valued at $46,166,705. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

