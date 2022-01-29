HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Given New GBX 615 Price Target at Barclays

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) had its price target raised by Barclays from GBX 550 ($7.42) to GBX 615 ($8.30) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 450 ($6.07) to GBX 500 ($6.75) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America raised shares of HSBC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of HSBC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $433.75.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $35.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.99. HSBC has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $36.60. The stock has a market cap of $143.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 252,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 17,214 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 38,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,252 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 252.3% in the 3rd quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 49,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 35,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

