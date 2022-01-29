Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,211,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,301 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.30% of Ventas worth $67,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 350.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,824,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,277,000 after buying an additional 10,755,626 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,281,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,917,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,148,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,337,506,000 after purchasing an additional 879,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 21.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,734,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,332,000 after purchasing an additional 851,022 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.19.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $51.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.13, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.22.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.40 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 339.63%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

