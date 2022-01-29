Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 8,784 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 788,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,784 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.46% of Regency Centers worth $53,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Regency Centers by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,332,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,995,000 after purchasing an additional 319,379 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Regency Centers by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,792,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,021,000 after purchasing an additional 17,503 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Regency Centers by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,551,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,112,000 after purchasing an additional 98,634 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Regency Centers by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,368,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,338,000 after purchasing an additional 22,070 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Regency Centers by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,157,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,332,000 after purchasing an additional 71,805 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $155,306.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REG opened at $71.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.57 and a fifty-two week high of $78.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.25 and its 200 day moving average is $70.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

REG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Compass Point cut shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

