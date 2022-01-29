Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $73.65 Million Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 486,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 249,057 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $73,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Amundi bought a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter worth approximately $89,561,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Celanese by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,677,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,642,000 after acquiring an additional 363,633 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 81.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 476,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,173,000 after acquiring an additional 214,340 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Celanese by 94.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 436,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,700,000 after acquiring an additional 212,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Celanese by 227.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 294,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,719,000 after acquiring an additional 204,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.40.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $153.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.42 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.03. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

