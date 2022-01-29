Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $57.61 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 329,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,002 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $57,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,008,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,723,131,000 after acquiring an additional 234,299 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,192,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,545,004,000 after acquiring an additional 156,685 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,846,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,008,000 after acquiring an additional 223,506 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,118,000 after acquiring an additional 179,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,863,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,033,000 after acquiring an additional 123,014 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.19.

Shares of CB stock opened at $196.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $144.00 and a 12 month high of $201.32. The company has a market capitalization of $84.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

