Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 5,830 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,830 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $9,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EGBN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 15,007 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 48,296 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 78,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

EGBN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $59.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.74 and its 200 day moving average is $57.54. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.90 and a 12 month high of $63.84.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 42.16% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.