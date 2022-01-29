Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Purchases 22,732 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,732 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $18,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Barclays decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.43.

Shares of PM opened at $103.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.01 and a 200 day moving average of $97.42. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.34 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51. The firm has a market cap of $161.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

