Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $11.42 Million Holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) by 3,823.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 278,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,430 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $11,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 8.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,812,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $361,309,000 after buying an additional 662,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,140,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 96.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,240,000 after purchasing an additional 638,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in California Resources in the second quarter valued at $36,001,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,199,000. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRC opened at $42.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. California Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $47.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.43 and a 200-day moving average of $38.78.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.51. California Resources had a return on equity of 397.26% and a net margin of 241.65%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 3,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $130,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $5,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 553,121 shares of company stock valued at $24,057,272.

CRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on California Resources in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

