Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Acquires 19,530 Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,530 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of S&T Bancorp worth $9,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STBA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&T Bancorp by 1,561.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $201,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

STBA stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.70. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.73 and a 200-day moving average of $30.62.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 31.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

Several research firms have recently commented on STBA. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&T Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.82.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

