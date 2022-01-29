Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Bought by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at about $15,911,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.4% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HZNP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.23.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total value of $5,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total value of $2,962,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,255 shares of company stock worth $15,633,956. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $91.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $70.35 and a 1 year high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business’s revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.