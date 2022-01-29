Hord (HORD) Market Cap Tops $5.84 Million

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded down 14.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. Hord has a market capitalization of $5.84 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hord has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Hord coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0716 or 0.00000189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hord alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00048623 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,565.78 or 0.06768260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00053994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,922.67 or 1.00036065 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00051978 BTC.

About Hord

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,482,388 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.