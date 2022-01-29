Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $54,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.43.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $201.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.26 and a 200-day moving average of $218.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.55 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $139.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

