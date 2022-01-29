Honest Price Hits $0.0185 on Top Exchanges (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 28th. Over the last week, Honest has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. Honest has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $620,960.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can now be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00048441 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,519.30 or 0.06714434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00053874 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,550.34 or 1.00079276 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00051888 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

