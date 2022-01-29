Honest (HNST) Price Tops $0.0184 on Top Exchanges

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Honest has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and $476,244.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can currently be bought for about $0.0184 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Honest has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00048916 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,579.58 or 0.06776174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00052784 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,027.24 or 0.99891919 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007008 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

