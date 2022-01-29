HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.02%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $31.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $512.81 million, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $32.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 1,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $56,053.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 9,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $286,509.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,091,054 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTBI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,514 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

