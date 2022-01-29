HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

HomeStreet has a dividend payout ratio of 18.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HomeStreet to earn $4.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $47.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.78 and a 200-day moving average of $45.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $980.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.03. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $32.75 and a twelve month high of $57.40.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HomeStreet stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.11% of HomeStreet worth $17,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upgraded HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

