Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given “Buy” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their buy rating on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $420.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Home Depot from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $417.30.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD traded up $10.11 on Friday, hitting $366.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,547,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,105,819. The firm has a market cap of $382.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $394.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.