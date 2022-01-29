Holly Energy Partners, L.P. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:HEP)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st.

Holly Energy Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 46.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Holly Energy Partners has a payout ratio of 67.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Holly Energy Partners to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.1%.

Shares of NYSE HEP opened at $18.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $13.96 and a one year high of $23.69.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $122.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.37 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 43.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

In other news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $143,146.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 177.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after acquiring an additional 329,008 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 329.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 22,703 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 17.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 20.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

