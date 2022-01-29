Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,482 ($46.98).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HIK shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($94.44) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,460 ($33.19) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,880 ($38.86) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,460 ($33.19) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

LON HIK opened at GBX 2,077 ($28.02) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of GBX 1,976 ($26.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,703 ($36.47). The company has a market capitalization of £4.81 billion and a PE ratio of 13.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,170.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,376.04.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

