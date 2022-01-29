Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-$1.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50-$1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.27 and a beta of 1.39. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.98 and a 200 day moving average of $56.67.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

HXL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group upgraded Hexcel from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hexcel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.67.

In other Hexcel news, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $2,854,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hexcel stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.