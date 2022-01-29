Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,675 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 529,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 655,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 275,195 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 30,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,000.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX opened at $8.15 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $20.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.58% and a negative return on equity of 128.33%. The company had revenue of $23.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Heron Therapeutics Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.