HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($125.00) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HFG. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($120.45) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($95.45) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($54.55) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($77.27) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €114.00 ($129.55) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €90.46 ($102.79).

HelloFresh stock opened at €55.48 ($63.05) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion and a PE ratio of 29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €70.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €79.32. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of €53.15 ($60.40) and a twelve month high of €97.50 ($110.80).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

