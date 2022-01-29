Helium (HNT) Price Reaches $27.11 on Top Exchanges

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last seven days, Helium has traded up 28.6% against the US dollar. One Helium coin can currently be bought for about $27.11 or 0.00071527 BTC on popular exchanges. Helium has a total market cap of $2.97 billion and approximately $29.20 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Helium alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.45 or 0.00191123 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00029057 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.30 or 0.00383301 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00008506 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Helium

HNT uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,398,887 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org . The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

Helium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.