HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €87.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €87.00 ($98.86) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €81.00 ($92.05) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays set a €56.00 ($63.64) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($102.27) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($64.77) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.90 ($73.75) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €75.58 ($85.88).

Shares of ETR HEI opened at €61.18 ($69.52) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €61.65 and a 200 day moving average price of €66.68. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of €56.60 ($64.32) and a 52-week high of €81.04 ($92.09).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

