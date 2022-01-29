Heartland Financial USA (HTLF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $51.67 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $42.38 and a 12 month high of $54.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HTLF. Stephens upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after acquiring an additional 11,066 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $333,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

