Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) – Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Heartland BancCorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the bank will earn $1.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.91. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heartland BancCorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.61 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heartland BancCorp in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland BancCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

HLAN opened at $94.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.83 and a 200 day moving average of $91.26. Heartland BancCorp has a fifty-two week low of $85.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $17.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.26%.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

