Head-To-Head Comparison: Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) and Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) and Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.1% of Hubbell shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Snap One shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Hubbell shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Hubbell and Snap One’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hubbell 8.03% 20.80% 8.51% Snap One N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Hubbell and Snap One, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hubbell 0 2 1 0 2.33 Snap One 0 2 7 0 2.78

Hubbell currently has a consensus target price of $213.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.53%. Snap One has a consensus target price of $23.25, suggesting a potential upside of 31.06%. Given Snap One’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Snap One is more favorable than Hubbell.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hubbell and Snap One’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hubbell $4.19 billion 2.38 $351.20 million $6.62 27.61 Snap One $814.11 million 1.65 -$24.88 million N/A N/A

Hubbell has higher revenue and earnings than Snap One.

Summary

Hubbell beats Snap One on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products. The Utility Solutions segment consists of operations that design, manufacture and sale of transmission and distribution components primarily for the electrical utilities industry. The company was founded by Harvey Hubbell II in 1888 and is headquartered in Shelton, CT.

About Snap One

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

