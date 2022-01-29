Head-To-Head Analysis: American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT) versus CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI)

American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT) and CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares American Virtual Cloud Technologies and CSP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Virtual Cloud Technologies -85.99% -415.17% -63.25% CSP 1.24% 0.45% 0.24%

6.3% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of CSP shares are held by institutional investors. 49.3% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of CSP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Virtual Cloud Technologies and CSP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Virtual Cloud Technologies $87.61 million 1.03 -$27.17 million N/A N/A CSP $49.21 million 0.74 $700,000.00 $0.15 55.10

CSP has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Virtual Cloud Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for American Virtual Cloud Technologies and CSP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Virtual Cloud Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 CSP 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Virtual Cloud Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,391.23%. Given American Virtual Cloud Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Virtual Cloud Technologies is more favorable than CSP.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Company Profile

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. is an IT solutions provider that delivers actionable outcomes for organizations by using IT and technology solutions to drive business outcomes and innovation. It products include network communications, data storage, desktops and servers. The firm offers licensing, licensing management and software solutions and services that help customers optimize their software investments. The company services include managed IT services, virtualization, storage, and networking and data center services. The company was founded on April 7, 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

CSP Company Profile

CSP, Inc. engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions advanced security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems. It operates through the following segments: High Performance Products and Technology Solutions. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require specialized cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products. The Technology Solutions segment focuses on value added reseller integrated solutions including third party hardware, software and technical computer-related consulting, and managed services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

