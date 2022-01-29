Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $18.12, but opened at $17.51. Hayward shares last traded at $17.87, with a volume of 6,184 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Rick Roetken sold 11,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $280,226.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $53,354,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,969,164 shares of company stock valued at $60,260,927 in the last ninety days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.13.

The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.08.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Hayward had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $350.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.36 million. The firm’s revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 42.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Hayward by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 9.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 2.1% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 44,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hayward by 1,791.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

