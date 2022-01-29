Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.22. 196,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 4.87. Haynes International has a 52-week low of $22.33 and a 52-week high of $47.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.91. The company has a market capitalization of $392.31 million, a PE ratio of -43.97 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is -123.94%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 41.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 136.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Haynes International by 135.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Haynes International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

