Hawks Acquisition Corp (NYSE:HWKZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hawks Acquisition Corp (NYSE:HWKZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HWKZ stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 929. Hawks Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.23.

Get Hawks Acquisition alerts:

About Hawks Acquisition

Hawks Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Hawks Acquisition Corp is based in New York.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawks Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawks Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.