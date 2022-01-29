Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) reached a new 52-week low on Friday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $138.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hasbro traded as low as $85.97 and last traded at $86.13, with a volume of 25668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.47.

HAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.38.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $918,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,998,895.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,982 shares of company stock worth $4,335,304. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.07 and a 200-day moving average of $96.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 83.44%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

